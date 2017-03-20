Gov. Cuomo announces new freeze-dried food plant in New York

The leading supplier of freeze-dried foods for the United States military is expanding its operations with a facility in Monroe County.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that Oregon-based OFD Foods, LLC will build a 50,000-square-foot plant in Henrietta that will create 30 full-time jobs.
Cuomo says the company received up to $400,000 in state grant funds to build the $25 million facility.
Construction on the new plant will begin in April and is expected to be completed by June 2018.
OFD Foods, LLC, produces its own food brands, such as Mountain House and Easy Meal, for emergency preparedness and disaster recovery markets.
Comments