Car registration tax boost approved but dead

3:17 Mother and wife talks about need for affordable health care Pause

3:07 U.S. congressmen Rodney Davis and John Shimkus speak about the upcoming healthcare vote

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:23 Candidate Mary G. Stiehl talks about why you should vote for her

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning