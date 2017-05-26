Business

May 26, 2017 7:41 PM

California official says high-speed rail project can proceed

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's High Speed Rail Authority has been cleared to proceed with a $2 billion plan to electrify Caltrain tracks between San Francisco and San Jose.

The state Department of Finance on Friday approved the expenditure of $600 million in voter-approved bond money. The approval follows the Trump administration's decision to fully fund a $650 million grant for the project.

The peninsula section is the northernmost piece of the $64 billion bullet train that will link San Francisco and Los Angeles.

High-speed rail opponents filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the electrification project. They argue that state legislation unconstitutionally allows high-speed rail bonds to be spent on Caltrain, violating promises made to voters in 2008.

