US President Donald Trump shares a word with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, as Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi listens, at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement.
US President Donald Trump shares a word with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, as Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi listens, at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement. ANSA via AP Flavio Lo Scalzo
US President Donald Trump shares a word with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, as Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi listens, at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement. ANSA via AP Flavio Lo Scalzo

Business

May 27, 2017 8:01 AM

G-7 source: US gets more time for climate pact answer

By DAVID McHUGH Associated Press
TAORMINA, Sicily

Seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal at their annual summit to give the Trump administration time to say whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement, a person familiar with the talks said Saturday.

Six members of the Group of Seven plan to stick with their standing endorsement of the 2015 Paris deal to fight climate change by reining in greenhouse gas emissions and await a decision from the U.S., said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal G-7 announcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll make a final decision next week on the Paris climate accord. Trump's surprise announcement, in the form of a tweet on the final day of his lengthy international trip, comes after he declined to commit to staying in the sweeping climate deal, refusing to give in to intense international pressure.

The source said G-7 members were still wrestling over a statement on trade and whether it would condemn protectionism, as previous G-7 statements have. The last G-7 meeting in Japan in 2016 agreed to "fight all forms of protectionism," — the use of import taxes and regulations to favor domestic producers over imports.

Trump has pushed back against such statements, arguing that trade must be balanced, fair and free. His Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, has said the United States reserves the right to be protectionist if trade arrangements are unfair to U.S. companies and workers.

The G-7 leaders already reached agreement on improving cooperation against terrorism in the wake of the bomb attack on a concert in Manchester on Monday night that left 22 people dead and dozens wounded.

As the two-day meeting in the seaside town of Taormina, Sicily, was drawing to a close, the leaders were also discussing whether to stay with the group's previous position that it could increase sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine if Russian actions make that necessary.

The G-7 is an informal gathering that meets every year under a rotating chairmanship. Its decisions are not binding as an international treaty would be, simply representing the leaders' political commitment to carry through.

The G-7 countries are: Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United States and the UK. The European Union also attends.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Collinsville girls soccer wins sectional championship

Collinsville girls soccer wins sectional championship 1:39

Collinsville girls soccer wins sectional championship
Veterans try to break world record for longest baseball game 1:49

Veterans try to break world record for longest baseball game
Marissa wins sectional softball title behind Combs 1:21

Marissa wins sectional softball title behind Combs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos