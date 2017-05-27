Kosciuszko Bridge LED light show to honor servicemen, women

The third light display on New York's newest bridge will honor fallen servicemen and women.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Kosciuszko (kuh-SHOOS'-koh) Bridge will be lit red, white and blue throughout Memorial Day weekend. A choreographed LED light show on Saturday will mark the holiday.
The Kosciuszko is the first new bridge constructed in New York City since the Verrazano Narrows Bridge in 1964.
The bridge's first light show was on April 27 for the opening of the $555 million first phase of the project.
The completed bridge project will have one Queens-bound span and one Brooklyn-bound span.
Cuomo says the project will benefit approximately 200,000 commuters each day.
Cuomo says aesthetic LED lighting will be installed on all seven MTA-operated bridges and tunnels by May 2018.
