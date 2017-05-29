Business

May 29, 2017 7:54 AM

Montenegro official prevented from transiting through Moscow

The Associated Press
PODGORICA, Montenegro

Montenegro has strongly protested "inappropriate" conduct by Russian authorities against a senior ruling party leader who was prevented from changing planes at a Moscow airport.

Lawmaker Miodrag Vukovic says he was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus. He returned to Montenegro on Monday.

The Montenegrin Foreign Ministry says the incident "represents a breach of basic international rules and diplomatic practices."

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.

Vukovic alleges the incident was politically motivated.

Montenegro previously was a close ally of Russia, but is set to become NATO's 29th member in June. Russia has threatened economic and political retaliation.

Montenegro claims Russia was behind a foiled coup attempt in October, which Moscow denies.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history

She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history 2:50

She's 26 and part of a milestone in marathon baseball history

Belleville native on teaching marketing in France 3:03

Belleville native on teaching marketing in France
Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record 1:11

Veterans try to break marathon baseball game world record

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos