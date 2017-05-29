Venezuela exiles hound and shame socialist officials abroad

In this May 24, 2017 photo, demonstrators yell to passing cars outside a gated community where an alleged front man of prominent Chavista Gov. Gregorio Vielma Mora is believed to live with his beauty queen wife, in a Miami suburb known as Little Venezuela, in Doral, Florida. The increasingly popular tactic of public heckling is making it harder for those loyal to the late President Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro to enjoy the good life outside Venezuela while an increasingly violent power struggle plays out back home. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo