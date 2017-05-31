Co-owner of Kentucky trucking company sentenced for fraud

A Kentucky woman has been sentenced after she was convicted of defrauding customers of a trucking company she ran with her husband and another business partner.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2skP1E4 ) Melinda J. Campbell was sentenced last week to four years and eight months in prison, and could be ordered to pay a yet undetermined amount in restitution.
She was indicted along with her husband, Elliot C. Campbell, and Bryan Napier. The indictment said the three had operated companies that bid on interstate freight-hauling jobs with high rates for honoring special conditions, which they did not fulfill. The indictment also said they used fake names and lied to regulators, among other allegations.
Napier pleaded guilty. The Campbells maintained their innocence but were convicted.
Elliott Campbell will be sentenced June 7.
