Business

June 01, 2017 9:48 PM

AmeriCorps organizations in Illinois to share $15 million

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Volunteer organizations around Illinois will be getting more than $15 million in federal grant money.

In a news release, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois announced that the additional funding for 16 Illinois-based AmeriCorps organizations will come from the Corporation for National and Community Service. The money will go both for the programs themselves and for education awards to help AmeriCorps members pay for college when they have completed their community service.

The money will go for programs all across Illinois, from Chicago to East St. Louis. The programs address such issues as literacy, disaster relief and hunger.

AmeriCorps members serve through nonprofit, faith-based and community organizations.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting 1:27

At least 49 dead in Orlando nightclub mass shooting
Hearing in Clinton County teen manslaughter case 1:07

Hearing in Clinton County teen manslaughter case
Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K 1:06

Shriner's patient will be marshal at 5K

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos