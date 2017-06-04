Business

June 04, 2017 11:08 PM

New energy plan for NY agricultural sector to be unveiled

The Associated Press
TROY, N.Y.

State officials and two upstate New York colleges have devised a new clean energy plan for the agriculture industry.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Energy Research and Development Authority, and Department of Environmental Conservation will join experts from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Cornell University to announce details of the plan on Monday at the RPI campus in Troy.

A supporting public-private consortium aimed at making greenhouses more energy efficient also is part of the new strategy. The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the agricultural sector, which ranks as the top industry in upstate New York.

