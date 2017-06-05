Business

June 05, 2017 1:17 AM

Nevada lawmakers reach budget deal, revive insulin bill

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

A final budget deal struck at the Nevada Legislature would increase marijuana taxes, send more money to public education and avoid a massive funding shortfall.

Lawmakers convened at 10 p.m. Sunday to take up the agreement and dozens of other bills that remained in the legislative process.

If both houses pass the deal, the state would dodge a nearly $290 million politically motivated budget hole .

A 10 percent sales tax on both medical and recreational marijuana would largely fund a $20 million boost for Opportunity Scholarships and send $25 million to a new engineering building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Another $17 million would be divided between K-12 schools in Clark and Washoe counties.

In a separate political deal, lawmakers revived the major provisions of an insulin pricing transparency bill that the governor vetoed last week.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away.

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away. 0:57

Best kept secret in town? Belleville splash pad is tucked away.
Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born 1:21

Little Peek Boutique gives you a glimpse of your baby before they're born
Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton 3:03

Triad players talk title with championship victory over Wheaton

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos