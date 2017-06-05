It won't be from sea-to-sea; how long will border wall be?

FILE - In this March 2, 2016 file photo, a family looks towards metal bars marking the U.S. border where it meets the Pacific Ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico. Candidate Donald Trump's promise to build a "big, beautiful wall" on the Mexican border conjured images of an inpenetrable structure spanning 2,000 miles. Trump still insists he'll build the wall, but his top aides have made clear it won't be "from sea to shining sea." Gregory Bull, File AP Photo