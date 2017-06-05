GOP chairman criticizes legislature's proposed budget

The chairman of Rhode Island's Republican Party says the state's Democratic House Speaker is "clueless" for saying he didn't know anything about a proposal to boost the legislature's budget.
Speaker Nicholas Mattiello told WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2qXohYQ ) he doesn't micromanage the General Assembly when asked about the proposal that would put funding 17 percent higher than two years ago.
GOP chairman Brandon Bell said Monday that Mattiello "needs some help." The legislature already needs to find more than $130 million to cut from the current budget proposal, even without accounting for a $220 million tax cut Mattiello proposed.
Bell said the legislature's $44 million operations budget is the first place Mattiello should look for waste. Mattiello said funding for the legislature may be cut in the final budget.
