Governor proposing state to take over paper mill's dam

Maine's Republican governor wants the state to take over a northern Maine dam at the center of a spat among cottage owners, a pulp mill and the federal government.
Gov. Paul LePage's bill set for a Tuesday hearing would authorize the state to own and manage the Forest City dam, which is on the St. Croix River watershed and straddles the border with Canada.
The dam's owner Woodland Pulp LLC claims a new 30-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license will cost at least $6 million.
Washington County's delegation, Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and LePage had appealed to Republican President Donald Trump and Congress to remove such requirements.
Cottage owners, environmental advocates, a binational commission and the Canadian counsel have raised concerns about Woodland Pulp's steps to release the dam.
Comments