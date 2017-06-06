Trump infrastructure push faces cold shoulder from Congress

In this June 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Repairing the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges was supposed to be an area ripe for compromise between congressional Democrats and Trump. Instead Democrats are panning Trump’s proposed $1 trillion overhaul and even Republicans are balking at some aspects of the emerging plan. The White House’s self-proclaimed “Infrastructure Week” began with Trump appearing Monday with aviation officials and some prominent GOP lawmakers to announce plans to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system and separate operations from the Federal Aviation Administration. Andrew Harnik AP Photo