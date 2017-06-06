10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. NSA LEAKED REPORT SUGGESTS RUSSIAN VOTE HACK
Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before Trump was elected, suggesting election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.
2. WHAT IS NOW CENTRAL AHEAD OF UK VOTE
Two days ahead of the British general election in which security matters are now front and center, questions have been raised over the government's ability to protect Britain following cuts to police numbers in recent years.
3. INLAND US CITIES HAVE PLAN FOR CLIMATE CHANGE
Many river communities are responding by raising or replacing bridges that suddenly seem too low to stay safely above water.
4. WHERE TERROR FUNDING CUTS ARE CAUSING OUTRAGE
Proposed cuts to anti-terrorism grants under Trump's spending plan have enraged Las Vegas, where a recent Islamic State propaganda video suggests the gambling mecca might be targeted.
5. WHO IS TRYING TO MEDIATE QATARI CRISIS
Kuwait is trying to arbitrate a Gulf crisis in which Arab countries have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and moved to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the outside world, Qatar's foreign minister says.
6. AP OBTAINS MILITANT FOOTAGE OF MARAWI PLAN
Video of that secret meeting offers a rare glimpse into the clandestine operations of insurgents who followed through with an unprecedented assault on the Philippine city.
7. AFTER DECADE OF HAMAS RULE, GAZA SHORT ON FREEDOM, JOBS, ELECTRICITY
Unable to offer a remedy, the Islamic militant group has been doubling down on oppression, jailing the few who dare complain publicly.
8. HOW COSBY'S LAWYER WANTS JURORS TO VIEW HIM
Not as a fallen celebrity on trial in a sex assault case but as a flawed man "whose infidelities have made him vulnerable to these accusations."
9. GM RESISTING GREENLIGHT CAPITAL'S POWER PLAY
David Einhorn's group wants to split up the automaker's stock to boost the price, which is stuck near its 2010 initial public offering price of $33.
10. KEVIN DURANT CAN PLAY 'D' TOO
While best known for his sensational scoring and shot-making, the Warriors' star has proven himself as a capable defender — especially on LeBron James.
