A look at how Trump's climate moves affect the coal industry

FILE - In this July 1, 2013, file photo, smoke rises from the Colstrip Steam Electric Station, a coal burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont. President Donald Trump says withdrawing from a global climate change agreement will boost the U.S. economy but existing market forces have had far more of an effect on the fossil fuel industries than climate regulations. For at least three years now, the coal industry has been reeling from growing competition from natural gas, wind and solar power. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo