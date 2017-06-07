Business

June 07, 2017 3:21 AM

UAE ruling family member: Qatar now questioning its leaders

The Associated Press
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates

An outspoken Emirati ruling family member has raised the prospect of a change in leadership in Qatar, which is embroiled in a major diplomatic crisis with its Gulf neighbors.

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi says Qatar's citizens are "questioning if this is going to end up in seeing a change in leadership itself."

Al Qassemi, of the ruling family of the sheikhdom of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he hopes Qatar ends its "rogue, maverick" ways.

He says Qatar will need to close or limit its Al-Jazeera news network and stop funding extremists groups to end the crisis.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years 2:38

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years
Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming 1:56

Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming
Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:08

Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos