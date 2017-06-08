Business

June 08, 2017 12:44 AM

Horse racers considering new site for track

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Virginia horse racing industry is considering a new location in King George County to race thoroughbreds.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rWmwzD ) that the Virginia Equine Alliance is considering Powhatan Plantation as the site of a new racetrack.

Horse racing in Virginia has struggled since Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County was closed in 2014.

Jeb Hannum, executive director of the Virginia Equine Alliance, said his group has "exhausted all discussions" with the owners of Colonial Downs to reopen the track to racing.

