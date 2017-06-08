Business

June 08, 2017 7:36 AM

Claims for US jobless benefits fall by 10,000 to 245,000

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as most U.S. workers continue to enjoy job security.

The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000 last week. The less-volatile, four-week average rose by 2,250 to 242,000.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. They have come in below 300,000, a historically low number, for 118 straight weeks. That is the longest such streak since 1970.

The low levels reflect a healthy job market. The U.S. unemployment rate fell last month to a 16-year low 4.3 percent.

Overall, nearly 1.92 million people were collecting unemployment checks, down nearly 10 percent from a year ago. The four-week average number of Americans receiving jobless aid was 1.91 million, lowest since January 1974.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis

Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis 0:15

Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, community leaders talk need for budget solution 2:25

State Rep. Jay Hoffman, community leaders talk need for budget solution
Neighbor remembers father of dead child found in garage 1:08

Neighbor remembers father of dead child found in garage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos