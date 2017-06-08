Budget deal undone as legislative session reaches last day

Louisiana lawmakers have reached the final day of the legislative session still squabbling over must-pass budget bills.
The House and Senate are in sharp disagreement about how much money to spend and are trying to broker a compromise before the session ends Thursday at 6 p.m.
Awaiting final passage are measures to pay for state government agencies, public services and colleges in the fiscal year that begins July 1 and to finance construction projects around Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a precautionary special session to begin a half-hour later in case a budget agreement isn't complete.
Legislative leaders had said they didn't expect the extra time to be needed, but with financial negotiations at an impasse, there were increased questions about that assumption.
Negotiations continued behind closed doors.
Comments