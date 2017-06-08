California lawmakers, governor near state budget deal

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders appeared to be nearing a deal on the state budget Thursday as they look finalize a one-year spending plan ahead of a deadline next week.
A legislative committee was scheduled to take up at least some pieces of the budget, but the meeting time was repeatedly pushed back as officials ironed out details.
Brown last month proposed a $125 billion spending plan, up slightly from the current year but largely preserving the status quo. Lawmakers, who often complain that Brown is too stingy when it comes to spending on social services, pushed to increase payments for Medi-Cal doctors, boost spending on services for the poor and add more money for higher education.
Lawmakers are under increasing pressure to finalize the budget. They'll lose pay if it's not approved by June 15. And under new rules approved by voters last year, the final document must be translated to formal legislative language and published online at least three days before a final vote.
Brown returned Thursday afternoon from China, where he spent nearly a week promoting California's climate change policies and making deals with Chinese officials.
Among the toughest sticking points is how to divvy up $1.2 billion in revenue from a $2-a-pack increase in tobacco taxes approved by voters last year. Brown proposed using the money to cover normal growth in the program, freeing up general fund dollars that otherwise would've covered that cost.
The proposal angered doctors and dentists, who helped fund the campaign in support of the tobacco tax and thought much of the money would be used to increase their notoriously low payments for seeing Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal patients.
Legislative Democrats, particularly in the Assembly, looked to boost spending on a variety of safety net programs and other initiatives to help people with low incomes.
Comments