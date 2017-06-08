FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families at midmorning Friday, June 9, 2017.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families at midmorning Friday, June 9, 2017. Matt Dunham AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at members of the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families at midmorning Friday, June 9, 2017. Matt Dunham AP Photo

Business

June 08, 2017 11:26 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook to address 2017 graduates at MIT

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families Friday morning.

Cook has been chief executive at Apple since 2011, overseeing the rollout of the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch. He previously served as chief operating officer and headed the Macintosh division.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif says Cook was selected to be commencement speaker for his "brilliance as a business leader, his genuineness as a human being and his passion for issues that matter to our community."

Actor Matt Damon was MIT's commencement speaker last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thunderbirds are go! — this weekend at Scott Air Force Base

Thunderbirds are go! — this weekend at Scott Air Force Base 2:17

Thunderbirds are go! — this weekend at Scott Air Force Base
Car smashes into eye-care office 1:19

Car smashes into eye-care office
Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards 1:36

Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos