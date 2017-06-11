Business

June 11, 2017 11:08 PM

Ohio Senate GOP readies changes to $64B, 2-year state budget

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.

Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) and Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager plan to discuss Senate changes Monday.

The $64 billion, two-year spending blueprint sent by the House included only enough cuts to partially offset a projected $800 million revenue shortfall. The lag could top $1 billion by the time numbers are finalized later this month.

Obhof has signaled an interest in protecting some school districts from House-passed cuts. The Senate also may change course on funding for Medicaid expansion and tax reforms proposed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and removed by the House.

Hundreds of amendments have been proposed.

