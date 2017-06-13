Business

June 13, 2017 5:14 AM

Austrian hospital fined for handing wrong baby to couple

The Associated Press
VIENNA

An Austrian court has ordered a hospital to pay 90,000 euros (over $100,000) for handing a baby to the wrong parents more than two decades ago.

Doris Gruenwald, 26, discovered the error after a blood test four years ago revealed that she was not the biological child of Evelin and Josef Gruenwald. She was subsequently adopted. The Gruenwalds' natural child has not been found.

The court in the southern city of Graz ruled Monday that the hospital was guilty of gross negligence and ordered it to pay the woman and the couple who raised her.

Gunther Ledolter, the lawyer representing the Gruenwalds, on Tuesday confirmed the court decision and details reported in Austrian media.

The hospital plans an appeal.

