The Latest: Federal official condemns prison guard killings

The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia (all times local):
10:35 a.m.
The U.S. deputy attorney general has condemned the slayings of two Georgia prison guards during testimony before a Senate budget panel.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, "An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in."
Authorities in Georgia have said two inmates killed two guards and then fled in a "grass green," four-door Honda Civic. The inmates have been identified as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
Rosenstein said federal resources are being committed to help catch the fugitives.
10:15 a.m.
The FBI has released a description of the vehicle in which two Georgia inmates are believed to have fled after authorities say they killed two guards during a bus transport.
The FBI says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the getaway happened at about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.
The names of the slain prison guards weren't immediately released.
9:25 a.m.
Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport.
The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.
The names of the prison guards weren't immediately released.
9:00 a.m.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.
The names of the prison guards and inmates haven't been released.
