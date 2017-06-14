Business

June 14, 2017 3:56 AM

New Mexico utility executive elected to lead industry group

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A national association that represents investor-owned electric companies has elected its first woman to serve as chairman of the board.

The Edison Electric Institute announced the election of Pat Vincent-Collawn on Tuesday during its annual convention in Boston. Vincent-Collawn is the president and CEO of PNM Resources, the parent company that oversees New Mexico's largest electric utility.

Institute President Tom Kuhn said in a statement that Vincent-Collawn will be a terrific leader during what he called a time of profound transformation.

The New Mexico utility is among those facing changes as it moves to divest itself from more coal-fired generation over the next decade.

Before joining PNM in 2007, Vincent-Collawn served as president and CEO of Public Service Co. of Colorado, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy. She also worked at Arizona Public Service.

