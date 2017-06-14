Governor touts New Mexico as 'best place' to live, work

Gov. Susana Martinez is touting New Mexico as the best place to live, work and raise a family, pointing to success over the past year of a California-based company that has set up shop in the state.
Martinez on Tuesday was among those celebrating the anniversary of PCM opening its sales center in Rio Rancho. She says the company has hired 201 workers and plans to meet its 2020 hiring target two years ahead of schedule.
Company officials say state incentives have helped.
PCM has been awarded more than $1.6 million in job-training funds and New Mexico plans to provide $700,000 from a closing fund for investments in infrastructure improvements to accommodate PCM's expansion.
Officials have been working to attract more business to New Mexico, where the jobless rate has been the highest in the nation in recent months.
Comments