Asian shares fall after Fed rate hike, tracking Wall St lead

FILE - This Oct. 8, 2014, file photo shows a Wall Street address carved in the side of a building, in New York. U.S. stocks are mixed early Wednesday, June 14, 2017, as investors are looking for safety after the Commerce Department said retail sales fell in May. It was the first such decline in more than a year, and investors are buying high-dividend stocks, government bonds and gold and selling bank stocks. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later in the day. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo