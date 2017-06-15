Business

June 15, 2017 8:17 AM

US factory output fell 0.4 percent in May; mining jumps

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. factory output fell last month as manufacturers cranked out fewer cars, computers and semiconductors.

The Federal Reserve says factory production slipped 0.4 percent in May, after a big 1.1 percent gain the previous month. Manufacturing output has largely been flat since February, but is up 1.4 percent in the past year.

Overall industrial production, which includes mining and utilities, was unchanged in May. Mining activity posted a large gain for the second straight month, rising 1.6 percent. Much of that increase has been driven by greater oil and gas drilling. Utility production rose 0.4 percent.

U.S. manufacturing has shown some signs of life this year after almost no growth in 2015 and 2016. Overseas economies have picked up, lifting exports, and businesses are investing in more equipment.

