Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson speaks during a debate at Mountain View High School on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Orem, Utah, on the eve of a Utah GOP convention where delegates will winnow the crowded field.
Business

June 17, 2017 2:27 AM

Utah GOP to trim packed field running for Chaffetz seat

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

About 1,000 Utah Republicans are gathering for a convention Saturday to cut down a field 12 candidates vying to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz and advance one candidate to an August primary election.

Chaffetz announced earlier this year he's resigning at the end of June, leaving an enticing open seat for Republicans in what's considered one of the most conservative congressional districts in the country.

The candidates in the packed GOP field, including three state lawmakers, a mayor and several lawyers and political activists, have touted their conservative credentials.

Eleven of the candidates in the GOP race will compete in Saturday's convention. The winner of Saturday's delegate vote will compete in an August primary against one or two Republican candidates who gathered voter signatures.

Utah Democrats on Saturday will narrow their field of three candidates to one.

