APNewsBreak: Kansas mental hospital fails federal review

Tim Keck, Kansas secretary for aging and disability services, gives legislators a briefing on a recent federal survey of Osawatomie State Hospital for the mentally ill, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Topeka, Kan. While Osawatomie has failed to regain the federal certification it lost in December 2015, Keck said state officials are encouraged because federal inspectors' report showed an improvement in safety and patient care John Hanna AP Photo