Business

June 18, 2017 11:22 PM

Traffic to be reduced for work on covered bridge

The Associated Press
CORNISH, N.H.

Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled to test its fire suppression system on the bridge between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The department says traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays are likely. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The Cornish-Windsor bridge is the longest wooden bridge in the United States and the longest two-span covered bridge in the world.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders 1:42

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders
Here's what it's like to make a family tree 2:35

Here's what it's like to make a family tree
Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day 1:44

Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day

View More Video