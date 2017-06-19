Business

June 19, 2017 2:03 AM

Website ranks Orlando as best US place for video gamers

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation's best place for video gamers.

WalletHub said last week that Orlando's number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.

Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.

The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.

Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders 1:42

Trash fees might be raised Monday by Belleville city leaders
Here's what it's like to make a family tree 2:35

Here's what it's like to make a family tree
Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day 1:44

Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day

View More Video