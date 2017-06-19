Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early gains

Business

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies, health care stocks and banks are leading market indexes higher in midday trading on Wall Street.

The gains Monday put major U.S. indexes further into record territory.

Apple rose 2.4 percent, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, gained 1.6 percent. Bank of America gained 1.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,450.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 114 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,499. The Nasdaq composite climbed 70 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,221.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.17 percent.

