Business

June 19, 2017 11:23 PM

Opposition opposes gov't reforms to Australian citizen law

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

The government's plans to raise the standards for attaining Australian citizenship have been condemned by the opposition party as a fundamental change that would create a large underclass of residents who do not fully belong.

The bill introduced to Parliament last week would require immigrants to have better English-language skills and to be permanent residents for longer before they can become Australian citizens.

The center-left Labor Party's announcement on Tuesday that it will oppose the legislation makes Senate approval for the changes far more difficult.

Opposition spokesman on citizenship Tony Burke rejected the conservative government's argument that the changes were needed to safeguard Australia against mounting security challenges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Belleville increases trash fee

Belleville increases trash fee 1:38

Belleville increases trash fee
Suspect in custody after killing cat at MetroLink station 1:46

Suspect in custody after killing cat at MetroLink station
St. Clair County Health Department wants your input 2:27

St. Clair County Health Department wants your input

View More Video