Google's search engine aims to become employment engine

This image provided by Google shows examples of help-wanted listings displayed on a smartphone. Google is trying to turn its search engine into an employment engine. Beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2017, job hunters will be able to go to Google and see help-wanted listings that its search engine is collecting across the internet. Google will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to where a job is located. It’s a departure from the the bare-bones links to various help-wanted sites that Google has traditionally shown. Courtesy of Google via AP)