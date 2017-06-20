INSIDE WASHINGTON: Writing a bill in private not unusual

FILE - In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Republican effort to secretly craft a health care bill and whisk it through the Senate is striking, and it’s drawing fire from members of both parties. But it’s not uncommon for either party to draft bills or resolve stubborn final hurdles behind closed doors, foregoing the step-by-step, civics-book version of how Congress works. Lacking the votes to block this year’s GOP effort, Democrats are looking to score political points by targeting the closely-held process McConnell is using to write legislation replacing much of Obama’s statute. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo