County internal review finds $700K of questionable overtime

A North Carolina county's internal overtime review of each department has allegedly revealed more than $700,000 of questionable overtime among jail and sheriff's office employees.
According to a statement from Hoke County, the investigation into overtime began in February. It was conducted with help from the Cherry Bekaert accounting firm.
The review recommends 29 jailers and five sheriff's deputies be "thoroughly scrutinized" by the State Bureau of Investigation to determine if the overtime was justified.
The review found timesheet problems, including 355 instances where overtime logged didn't include justification and 28 instances where overtime was improperly authorized. The amount of overtime allegedly grew substantially between 2012 and 2014.
The total amount of questionable income allegedly exceeds $700,000.
The final results of the investigation are scheduled to be released June 23.
