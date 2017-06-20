Business

June 20, 2017 2:17 PM

2nd West Virginia industrial plant explosion kills 1

The Associated Press
PHILIPPI, W.Va.

Authorities say there's been another fatal explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant where two people were killed last month.

Officials say the explosion killed one person Tuesday morning at Midland Resource Recovery, a company based in Ontario, Canada, that odorizes natural gas.

In a preliminary report, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says contractors at the facility outside Philippi were disassembling a 30-gallon (115-liter) tank, trying to render tanks safe from the previous explosion May 24 that killed two and injured one.

The agency says a preliminary report shows one other person was injured and an unknown quantity of Mercaptan, the chemical used to give natural gas an odor, was spilled.

A woman answered the telephone at the company's headquarters in Ontario declined to comment.

