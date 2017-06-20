Business

June 20, 2017 11:24 PM

Rhode Island debates paid sick days for private workers

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A proposal to guarantee paid sick days for Rhode Island's private sector workers is moving forward in the state General Assembly as worker advocates seek a compromise with business groups.

The Senate Labor Committee is scheduled to consider a compromise measure Wednesday.

It's not known if the panel will move the bill on to a vote in the full Senate. A companion bill is pending in the state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers have been negotiating over a scaled-back proposal.

The original legislation would have required employers to provide workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member's health. That could be dropped to five days, matching what's offered in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Also being debated is an exemption for small business owners.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents

Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 3:24

Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents
Truck ends up in Alorton pond 0:35

Truck ends up in Alorton pond
Crews pull truck from pond after crash 0:18

Crews pull truck from pond after crash

View More Video