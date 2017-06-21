Business

June 21, 2017 7:02 AM

Ivanka Trump to talk workforce issues with lawmakers

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ivanka Trump is heading back to Capitol Hill to discuss workforce issues with Republican lawmakers.

A spokesman for House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says she will meet with McCarthy and other lawmakers for "a discussion on improvements to our workplace and workforce."

Ivanka Trump appeared with President Donald Trump last week to promote a White House effort to expand apprenticeships.

This is her second visit to the Capitol this week. On Tuesday she met with Sen. Marco Rubio and other GOP lawmakers for a conversation that included expanding the child tax credit and paid family leave.

