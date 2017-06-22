In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon is interview on the C-SPAN program Washington Journal on Sept. 23, 2014 in Washington. The Wall Street Journal on June 21, 2017, fired Solomon after evidence emerged about his involvement in prospective business deals, including one involving arms sales to foreign governments, with an international businessman who was one of his key sources. Solomon was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company, Denx LLC, by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who ferried weapons for the CIA. It was not clear whether Solomon ever received money or formally accepted a stake in the company. Solomon did not immediately comment.
Business

June 22, 2017 2:33 AM

Wall Street Journal fires correspondent over ethics conflict

By JEFF HORWITZ, JON GAMBRELL and JACK GILLUM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Wall Street Journal has fired its chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged of his involvement in prospective commercial deals — including one involving arms sales to foreign governments — with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.

The reporter, Jay Solomon, was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company, Denx LLC, by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who has ferried weapons for the CIA. It was not clear whether Solomon ever received money or formally accepted a stake in the company.

Azima was the subject of an Associated Press investigative article published Tuesday. During its investigation, the AP obtained emails and text messages between Azima and Solomon, as well as an operating agreement for Denx which listed an apparent stake for Solomon.

