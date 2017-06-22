Business

June 22, 2017 4:50 AM

AP Newsbreak: US, EU urge China to limit food import control

The Associated Press
BEIJING

Food exporters including the United States and Europe are stepping up pressure on China to scale back plans for intensive inspections of imports that they say will hamper access to its fast-growing market.

Nine nations and the EU have sent a joint letter to Chinese regulators asking them to suspend a proposed requirement, due to take effect Oct. 1, for each shipment to have an inspection certificate from a foreign government.

The dispute adds to complaints Beijing is reducing market access for other goods ranging from medical technology to farm-related biotechnology in violation of its free-trade commitments.

The letter says the rules will affect billions of dollars' worth of meat, fruit, dairy and other products and thousands of suppliers who look to China as a growing market.

