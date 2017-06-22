Business

June 22, 2017 5:27 AM

4 Iowa cities targeted because of fireworks restrictions

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

A Nebraska company wants a federal court to stop four Iowa cities from restricting fireworks sales.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2sEhhTc ) that Bellino (buh-LEE'-noh) Fireworks Inc., which is based in Papillion (puh-PIHL'-yuhn), Nebraska, filed a complaint against Ankeny, Boone, Johnston and Pleasant Hill. Bellino wants a permanent injunction barring the cities from enforcing restrictions and seeks unspecified damages.

A court hearing is scheduled for Friday in Des Moines.

Legislation signed into law last month lets Iowans buy, use and sell fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Local governments can opt out or limit the use of fireworks but not the sale.

Another company has gone to court to stop Des Moines from enforcing its rule limiting fireworks sales to industrial areas.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal

Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal 9:00

Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal
Durbin slams secretive Republican health-care-repeal process 11:30

Durbin slams secretive Republican health-care-repeal process
Author talks about his travel book that includes St. Louis' Fox Theatre 1:08

Author talks about his travel book that includes St. Louis' Fox Theatre

View More Video