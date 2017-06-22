Business

June 22, 2017 5:29 AM

Brazilian president says he built warm ties with Putin

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Brazilian President Michel Temer says he has built warm ties with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Temer, speaking in an interview with Tass news agency that was also broadcast by Russian state television Thursday, said he has "developed friendly personal ties" with the Russian president.

Temer said his four-hour talks with Putin on Wednesday helped further boost bilateral relations. He said that Russia and Brazil agreed to expand their cooperation in space research, and noted that weapons deals were also discussed. According to Temer, Brazil also hopes to expand its food exports to Russia.

The Brazilian president said he will meet with Putin again on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, next month and then at a summit in China later this year.

