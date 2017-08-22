Business

Visitors take home winnings from North Carolina lottery

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 12:30 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Two people visiting North Carolina went back to their respective homes with a lot more cash in their pockets thanks to the lottery.

Annie Wilson of Greenville, South Carolina, parlayed a trip to visit her daughter-in-law in Laurinburg into a $112,019 Cash 5 win. She chose her numbers using a combination of family birthdays.

Wilson claimed her prize on Monday at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Wilson took home $77,854, which she said she plans to save.

Trucker Lewis Hooper of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, said he only planned to buy coffee at a truck stop in Whitakers and isn't sure what made him buy the Taxes Paid scratch-off ticket. Hooper said he will also save his winnings of $200,001.

