Germany finishes bringing gold reserves back from France

FILE - In this March 18, 2008 file photo, gold bullion and bullion coins are seen on this zoomed photo in the German BW-Bank in Stuttgart, Germany. Germany's central bank says it's completed a plan to repatriate gold reserves it stashed abroad during the Cold War three years ahead of schedule. The Bundesbank said Wednesday, Aug.23, 2017, that 91 metric tons

100.3 tons) of gold had been returned from Paris.