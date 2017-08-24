Retail gasoline prices across Texas down a penny this week

Anthony Rayford and Alma Longbotham fill a sandbag behind the Seaman's Memorial Tower in Aransas Pass, Texas, ahead of a tropical storm on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level and is making state resources available for preparation and possible rescue and recovery actions amid forecasts a tropical storm will make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast. Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP Courtney Sacco