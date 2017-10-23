Officials won't repair closed bridge, instead plan new span

A damaged bridge in south Mississippi will stay closed for two years while a new one is built.
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King says it would cost $500,000 and six months to repair the Mississippi Highway 57 bridge over Red Creek in Jackson County. King says officials were already planning to replace the bridge when a truck hit and damaged the structure in September. The Republican commissioner says that's too much money for a bridge that would still be closed to heavy trucks.
King says officials will seek bids for a new bridge in December.
Former Jackson County Supervisor Tommy Brodnax, an engineer, tells the Sun Herald that repairs would be worth the money. Current Supervisor Troy Ross also says he'd prefer the bridge be patched
