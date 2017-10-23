Business

Officials won't repair closed bridge, instead plan new span

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 11:52 AM

VANCLEAVE, Miss.

A damaged bridge in south Mississippi will stay closed for two years while a new one is built.

Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King says it would cost $500,000 and six months to repair the Mississippi Highway 57 bridge over Red Creek in Jackson County. King says officials were already planning to replace the bridge when a truck hit and damaged the structure in September. The Republican commissioner says that's too much money for a bridge that would still be closed to heavy trucks.

King says officials will seek bids for a new bridge in December.

Former Jackson County Supervisor Tommy Brodnax, an engineer, tells the Sun Herald that repairs would be worth the money. Current Supervisor Troy Ross also says he'd prefer the bridge be patched

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Listeria is rare but dangerous

    Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. The bacteria can grow in foods such as uncooked meats and vegetables soft, cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't very common, it can be very dangerous.

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous
Take a ride through a snow plow obstacle course race 3:03

Take a ride through a snow plow obstacle course race
Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid 2:11

Bruce Rauner announces re-election bid

View More Video